Federated Hermes Inc. Has $718,000 Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 85.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 31.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 22.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

