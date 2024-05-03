Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $244.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $303.57.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

