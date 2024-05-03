Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 748 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.10% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

NYSE:ETD opened at $29.06 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $738.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.18). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

