Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 8,007 Shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.77% of Cumulus Media worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMLS shares. Barrington Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Cumulus Media Price Performance

Shares of CMLS opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Cumulus Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($2.01). The company had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.07 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

