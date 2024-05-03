Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Stock Position Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 122,168 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.82% of Fidus Investment worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at about $4,662,000. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $20.29 on Friday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 59.28%. The business had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.72%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

