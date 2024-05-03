Financial Analysis: Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) & Next 15 Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF)

Next 15 Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Free Report) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Next 15 Group and Direct Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Next 15 Group N/A N/A N/A Direct Digital 1.26% 48.38% 3.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Next 15 Group and Direct Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Next 15 Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Direct Digital 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Direct Digital has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 290.33%. Given Direct Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Next 15 Group.

4.0% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.8% of Direct Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Next 15 Group and Direct Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Next 15 Group N/A N/A N/A $0.02 726.90 Direct Digital $157.11 million 0.49 $1.99 million $0.14 38.43

Direct Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Next 15 Group. Direct Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Next 15 Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Direct Digital beats Next 15 Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services. The company provides its services under the activate, Agent3, Archetype, Beyond, The Blueshirt Group, Brandwidth, Conversion Rate Experts, ELVIS, encore, House 337, M Booth, M Booth Health, Mach49, MHP Group, Mighty Social, Outcast, Palladium, Planning-inc, Publitek, Savanta, SMG, Transform, twogether, and Velocity brands. The company was formerly known as Next Fifteen Communications Group plc and changed its name to Next 15 Group plc in April 2023. Next 15 Group plc was incorporated in 1981 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, and other sectors with a focus on small and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

