Financial Review: Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) & Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -44.51% -20.28% -3.68% Ashford Hospitality Trust -13.13% N/A -4.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.4%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays out -4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $10.27 million 1.20 -$4.57 million ($1.59) -3.46 Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.37 billion 0.04 -$178.49 million ($5.65) -0.22

Medalist Diversified REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashford Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Medalist Diversified REIT and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 102.43%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Trust beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

