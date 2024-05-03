First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) CEO Purchases $15,289.12 in Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) CEO Van A. Dukeman bought 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.44 per share, for a total transaction of $15,289.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,743.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Busey Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BUSE. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 40.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 35.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 30.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3,072.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

