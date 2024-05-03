First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

First Capital Realty stock opened at C$15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.25. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$12.37 and a 12-month high of C$16.76.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

