First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) PT Lowered to $56.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush cut First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,551,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,728,000 after buying an additional 869,676 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,856,000 after buying an additional 402,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,943,000 after buying an additional 158,722 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,240,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,847,000 after buying an additional 403,887 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,042,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after buying an additional 60,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

