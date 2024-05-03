First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Lynn Terwoerds Buys 2,417 Shares

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Terwoerds bought 2,417 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $24,991.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,415.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lynn Terwoerds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Lynn Terwoerds bought 99 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,555.29.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $99.21 million, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.86. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWB. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $436,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 119,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 301,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNWB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

