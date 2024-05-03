Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Raised to $59.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

Shares of FLS opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $874,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 58.0% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 105,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 20.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

