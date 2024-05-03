Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FLNT stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fluent has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.37.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluent by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50,510 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Fluent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 150,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

