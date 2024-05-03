Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fluent Price Performance
FLNT stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fluent has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.37.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
