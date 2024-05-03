Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has £213 ($267.55) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($213.54) to £186 ($233.64) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £171.54 ($215.48) to £175.89 ($220.94) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £192.47 ($241.77).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

FLTR opened at £152.65 ($191.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,775.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £160.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £147.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of £120.20 ($150.99) and a 12-month high of £179.80 ($225.85).

In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 21,688 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of £157.85 ($198.28), for a total transaction of £3,423,450.80 ($4,300,277.35). 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

