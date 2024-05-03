Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $203.08

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.08 and traded as low as $189.66. Flutter Entertainment shares last traded at $191.58, with a volume of 479,714 shares.

FLUT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17,142.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

