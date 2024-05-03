Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Capital One Financial cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,556. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Fortinet by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,582 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Fortinet by 2,092.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

