Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Stake Cut by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,439.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 665,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after buying an additional 622,253 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,888,000 after buying an additional 534,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 110.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 779,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,438,000 after buying an additional 409,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 64.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,493,000 after buying an additional 350,082 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after buying an additional 262,922 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.24. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBIN. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.