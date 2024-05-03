Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Up 5.5% in April

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services stock. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Franklin Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Down 1.4 %

FRAF stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Franklin Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Franklin Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

