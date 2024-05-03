Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Lowered to $25.50 at TD Cowen

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $29.00 to $25.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,491,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after buying an additional 144,843 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,188,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after buying an additional 414,826 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 966,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 110,806 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 290,588 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

