Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $7.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.78.

ULCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 151,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,506.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,413.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Frontier Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 162,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Group by 632.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 1,705.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ULCC opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 2.63.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

