Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 30,000 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $644,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,981,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,533,508.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,800 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $235,332.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,300 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,860.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,800 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,936.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 23,495 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $510,781.30.

On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.15 per share, for a total transaction of $287,950.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 18,090 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $405,396.90.

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,136 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $115,097.76.

On Friday, April 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 17,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $386,580.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,282 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $468,919.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $146,100.00.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.43. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.18 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%.

CTRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 47.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 376,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 121,134 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 4,172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 40,510 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

