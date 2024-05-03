FY2024 Earnings Estimate for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Issued By US Capital Advisors

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of DT Midstream in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will earn $3.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.81. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DT Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DTM stock opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.73. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.71. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.