FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Gibson Energy Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.33 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.63.

Gibson Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$22.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.45 and a 52-week high of C$23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibson Energy

In other news, Director Khalid Muslih acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,410.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. Also, Director Khalid Muslih purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,410.00. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.31%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

See Also

