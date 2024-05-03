FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Issued By Cormark

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

HBM opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.88. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0074 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,821,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after buying an additional 1,357,241 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 34.6% in the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 161,626 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 41,537 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 46.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 185,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 58,585 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $12,604,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

