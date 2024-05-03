FY2024 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Raised by Analyst

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will earn $10.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.88. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $11.01 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $229.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

