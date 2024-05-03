FY2024 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gentex in a research report issued on Sunday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Gentex stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. Gentex has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $89,843,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,568,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,150 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Gentex by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,313,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,289,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

