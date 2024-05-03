FY2024 EPS Estimates for Polaris Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will earn $8.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.15. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PII. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

NYSE PII opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

