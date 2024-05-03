FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $247.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

