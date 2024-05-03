FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Largo Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Largo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%.

Largo Stock Up 2.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Largo

NYSE LGO opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $104.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.68. Largo has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGO. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Largo in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Largo in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Largo in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Largo by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Largo

(Get Free Report)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.