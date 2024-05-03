FY2025 EPS Estimates for The Shyft Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Shyft Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Shyft Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 15.4 %

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $425.84 million, a PE ratio of -1,239.00 and a beta of 1.69. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $202.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.40 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 535,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 270,284 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 548,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 28,664 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Shyft Group

In related news, CEO John Albert Dunn bought 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,834. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

