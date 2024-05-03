GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 5,645 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 25,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 31,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 132,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

ASE Technology stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

