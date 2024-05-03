GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of EQNR opened at $26.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

