GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 43,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 88.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,402 shares in the company, valued at $339,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LQDT opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $545.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

