GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1,530.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 209,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.