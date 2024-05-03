GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $47,000 Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AppLovin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 406,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after buying an additional 17,604 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 84,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in AppLovin by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

AppLovin Trading Up 3.9 %

APP opened at $72.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

