GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,763 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14,134.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,641,000 after purchasing an additional 312,509 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,127,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,123,000 after purchasing an additional 297,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,203,000 after purchasing an additional 247,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $146.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.61 and a 200-day moving average of $147.11. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

