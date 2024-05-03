GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,937,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,671,000 after buying an additional 63,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,651,000 after purchasing an additional 26,613 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 786,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 447,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 336,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 228,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,385,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,268 shares of company stock worth $4,944,810. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

THC stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.09. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $120.03.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

