GAMMA Investing LLC Takes Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 789 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.81.

KB Home Increases Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KBH

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.