Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin updated its FY24 guidance to $5.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS.

Garmin stock opened at $165.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.62 and a 200-day moving average of $128.87. Garmin has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $165.93. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,192,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,173,339.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

