Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $159.90 and last traded at $159.52, with a volume of 370339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.47.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Bank of America raised their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

