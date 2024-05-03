GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 174.2% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

