GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $24.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. GeneDx traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 762558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 20.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the first quarter valued at $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in GeneDx by 14.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in GeneDx by 262.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 39,327 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market capitalization of $507.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30.
GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
