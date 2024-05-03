General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 151.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in General Dynamics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 239,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $287.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.18 and its 200-day moving average is $263.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $296.50. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.06.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

