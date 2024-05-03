General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

GD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.06.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock opened at $287.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $296.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 19.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 77.4% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.