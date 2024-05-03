Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,852,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,615,000 after buying an additional 279,836 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,765,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,663,000 after buying an additional 2,141,538 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,421,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,789,000 after buying an additional 924,567 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 42.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,401,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Price Performance

Shares of GEL opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 2.00. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $774.10 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Featured Stories

