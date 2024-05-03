Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) PT Lowered to $65.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.24% from the company’s previous close.

THRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

Gentherm stock opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.11 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.23%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $827,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,478.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 44,050.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

