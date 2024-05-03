George S. Ensinger Sells 635 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $30,232.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,915.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.56. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.34 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 48.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 198.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 44.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

