Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,430,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 411,183 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.70% of Gibraltar Industries worth $112,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROCK. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 305,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $71.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.12 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.81.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $292.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

