Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $71.46, but opened at $75.00. Gibraltar Industries shares last traded at $72.10, with a volume of 11,847 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $292.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 13,540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

