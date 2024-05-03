Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.63.

Shares of GEI opened at C$22.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.44. The stock has a market cap of C$3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.45 and a 52-week high of C$23.40.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.33 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. Research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.5894955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56. In other Gibson Energy news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total transaction of C$698,950.00. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total value of C$1,268,298.56. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

